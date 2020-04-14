In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis and given the impossibility of holding sporting events, some organizations have opted for video game and virtual environments to bring some entertainment to their followers. In the case of NASCAR, one of the most popular categories in the United States, the competitions are taking place in an iRacing serial that, unfortunately, has been embroiled in controversy because of a pilot.

A Fox17 Nashville report reported on the big problem Kyle Larson, NASCAR’s Chip Ganassi Racing team driver, got into, using a word that is used derogatory against the African-American community during the stream of the recent iRacing race. . According to the information, the incident took place when Larson was in communication with one of his assistants and said: “Do you hear me, black?” Unfortunately for Larson, the use of that word was passed down during the race, so NASCAR organizers took immediate action.

NASCAR suspends Kyle Larson indefinitely: https://t.co/yYFN3fHK4u pic.twitter.com/Wkg5OoXx7z – NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 13, 2020

According to the first reports, Larson’s act cost Chip Ganassi Racing the momentary loss of the sponsorships of Credit One Bank and McDonald’s, 2 of its main financial supports, and the return of both companies is thought to be conditioned on the driver’s expulsion. . Likewise, Chevrolet broke all relations with Larson after the incident, so it is expected that, at any time, Chip Ganassi Racing will announce the departure of the driver to end the incident since he is currently suspended.

After the first consequences of his act were known, Larson published a message through his official Twitter account, where he apologized for the damage caused and took responsibility for his error pending the final resolution of his situation.

Since we are talking about emerging tournaments, we remind you that Mexican soccer is back thanks to the eLigaBBVA MX, which has started with good acceptance by fans who have not been slow to show their passion for any of the teams that are now face on the virtual court of FIFA 20.

