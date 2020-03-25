NASCAR cuts employee wages

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina, USA (AP) – NASCAR told its staff Tuesday that it will impose salary cuts for the entire series when it resumes its careers.

NSASCAR President Steve Phelps announced the reductions in a memorandum to employees, a copy of which was released to The Associated Press by a person who asked to remain anonymous due to the sensitive nature of the situation.

The memo states that series executives, including presidents of NASCAR-owned road courses, will see their wages reduced by 25%. Other employees will be affected by cuts of 20%.

Budget spending and capital improvements have also been frozen, and employees were asked to take one of the next five weeks as vacation.

“With the temporary postponement of our season and the impact that the coronavirus is having on every part of our business, we will have to adjust our operations in several significant ways,” wrote Phelps. “We try to minimize expenses until we can go back to doing what we do best, running great races for our fans.

“These decisions are difficult but necessary for the health of our company, as we work through this crisis and serve the needs of our sport in the long term,” he added.

NASCAR has suspended its competitions until May 9, a period spanning seven Cup Series races, the highest category. Phelps has promised that all races will be rescheduled.

Through the memo, he expressed the hope that the cuts will be temporary, but the situation will be analyzed again.

NASCAR had made four races of the season, which lasts almost 11 months, when the coronavirus pandemic ended the activity.