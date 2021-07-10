NASA’s plan to fix Hubble and its 47-year-old computer

A week ago the tragedy occurred: Hubble entered safe mode due to a problem with the internal computer. The space telescope that has given us some of the most important astronomical discoveries in history, suddenly ceased to be operational. Now NASA has a plan to get it back, if it goes according to theory.

The space telescope payload computer stopped its operations on June 13 and it automatically entered safe mode. This means that in theory the telescope is still working, but it will not turn on or perform operations until the computer is fixed. It is a precautionary measure that is taken automatically to avoid further damage.

Almost a month later, Hubble still shows no signs of life. Until now, NASA attempts have been to restart it or replace it with the replacement computer that Hubble has. And it is that inside Hubble there are two identical computers, the second specially placed there in case the first fails. It has failed, but there is no way to start the second.

Decades-old technology in space

The two great difficulties that Hubble presents and its repair is the age of the components and the distance. We are talking about a computer that was created in 1974, 47 years ago. The surprising thing is not that it has stopped working, but that it has been operational until now and is located in the most important telescope in the world.

On the other hand there is the issue that Hubble is not a telescope on a hill or a desert here on Earth, is a telescope that is in space orbiting the Earth. The solution is to repair it remotely and in the last case send astronauts there to do it in person or replace parts. But of course, we don’t have any ships to do it since NASA’s Space Shuttle stopped operating.

What is the plan then? As announced by NASA, van attempt to turn on the backup Command Unit / Scientific Data Format (CU / SDF) from Hubble. This component is responsible for sending and formatting commands and data in the telescope and in principle could help to activate the backup memory of the computer, thus replacing the memory that in principle is believed to be faulty.

NASA says that in the last week they have been testing this procedure in simulations on the ground to see if it is feasible. There is hope and it could work as the test went as expected. If everything goes fine, the change in Hubble could be executed this next week after finishing all the test procedures corresponding. That is, risk assessments and detailed procedures will be done before touching anything on Hubble, just in case it goes wrong and the entire telescope is spoiled.

The hubble meanwhile it will continue in safe mode and without scientific observations. For more than four decades he has delighted us with impressive images and making some of the most important observations in the history of astronomy. If fixed, it is expected to be useful until 2040, although James Webb, his replacement, will arrive in space much earlier.

Via | POT