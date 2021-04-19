NASA’s Ingenuity Helicopter Completes Historic Flight on Mars

This NASA photo taken on April 19, 2021 shows NASA’s Ingenuity Mars helicopter captured in this shot as it hovered above the Martian surface during the first instance of powered, controlled flight on another planet. It used its navigation camera, which autonomously tracks the ground during flight. (Photo: NASA / JPL-CALTECH / AFP)

NASA’s Ingenuity Helicopter performed a successful takeoff and landing on Mars, as confirmed by NASA.

The Ingenuity achieved the first controlled flight and powered by a device on the surface of another planet in history.

Ingenuity helicopter makes history

The Ingenuity helicopter was powered by solar energy and made its maiden flight on Mars for 40 seconds.

This flight marked a “21st century Wright brothers moment” for NASA, success could pave the way for new exploration modes on Mars and other destinations in the Solar System, such as Venus and Saturn’s moon Titan.

Mission chiefs at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) near Los Angeles erupted in applause and cheers as engineering data transmitted from Mars confirmed that the twin-rotor helicopter The 1.8-kilogram had completed its first flight as planned.

Flight details

The readings from the Ingenuity helicopter indicated that it started its flight at 0734 GMT (2:34 GMT) and ascended to a programmed height of three meters.

Later landed on Martian soil without a hitch, unfolding its four legs, detailed NASA.

During coverage of the event that NASA broadcast live from JPL headquarters, the agency also showed the first images of the flight.

A black and white photo taken by an onboard camera pointing towards the surface of Mars, while the helicopter was in the air, showed the Ingenuity’s distinctive shadow, cast by the light of the Martian sun.

A fragment of color video captured by another camera installed in the Perseverance rover, parked about 60 meters away, showed the helicopter in flight against the surrounding reddish landscape.

Despite its brevity, the operation marked a historic event in interplanetary aviation, by recording a “field flight” at a distance of 276 million kilometers from Earth, on the Martian floor of the Jezero crater.

“Now we can say that humans have flown a device on another planet,” said MiMi Aung, Ingenuity project manager at JPL.