NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter achieves first powered flight on another planet

The small Ingenuity helicopter, sent alongside the rover Perseverance on the NASA mission Mars 2020, has entered the history of aviation: it has managed to rise from the ground and achieve, for the first time, a powered flight on Mars.

After completing the pre-operation steps, the drone has been levitating for 30 seconds over the Martian surface. The data from telemetry confirm that the entire flight has lasted 39.1 seconds (including take-off and landing phase), has reached a three meter altitude and has landed safely.

In addition to the flight data, both Ingenuity and the Perseverance rover have taken photographs of this landmark. An image of the drone provided by NASA shows the shadow it left on the Martian soil.

First image taken by Ingenuity in flight. / NASA / JPL-Caltech

For its part, the Perseverance video sequence allows you to see the ascent of the helicopter and the movement of its blades.

The Ingenuity helicopter has been built and controlled by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) from NASA. This center sent this Sunday the commands for the drone to carry out its flight automatically.

After receiving them hours later – due to the distance between Earth and Mars – the small ship has executed the order successfully and sent back the results of its test to a small communication station in Perseverance, which has been the one who has bounced the data back to our planet.

Now Ingenuity will continue to do flight tests on the red planet for a month.

You wouldn’t believe what I just saw. More images and video to come … # MarsHelicopterhttps: //t.co/PLapgbHeZU pic.twitter.com/mbiOGx4tJZ – NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) April 19, 2021

