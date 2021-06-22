NASA’s airless wheels are coming soon from Mars, to your bike, and to your electric car

Imagine traveling with your bicycle, or your electric car, with airless wheels, with technology similar to NASA’s space exploration vehicles. For more than a century, we have moved in vehicles equipped with tires that, beyond the advances and improvements they have received during all this time, respond to a simple, and infallible idea, that of an inflated rubber toroid structure of air. For more than a century, humanity has also had to face such unpleasant situations as a flat tire. Hence, during this time different solutions have arisen to create anti-puncture tires, such as the famous run-flat tires.

The space race has led to the development of wheels that face conditions as extreme as those that the Curiosity and Perseverance space exploration vehicles have had to face on Mars, abandoning rubber, opting for specific alloys for such a mission, and even for a curved spoke design.

On Earth, the tire is still the perfect solution, for your bicycle, for your internal combustion or electric car. If the current solution works, why change it?

The space race and the development of exploration vehicles such as Curiosity and Perserverance have led to the development of airless wheels for the vehicles we use here on Earth.

Airless and puncture-free wheels

The Smart Tire Company has been inspired by space exploration vehicles to create a kind of wheels, without air and therefore without punctures, for the vehicles in which we travel here on Earth. For this they have used a combination of technologies and alloys that allow a rim to be covered with a structure made up of a kind of alloys that, according to the company itself, “is as elastic as rubber and as resistant as titanium.”

Thus, they are capable of cushioning uneven terrain, providing the vehicle in question with good traction capacity, withstanding the passage of time and kilometers and always being fully functional without suffering punctures.

The truth is that this technology sounds promising. More so, if possible, when This company announces that its airless wheels will be available on the market in 2022 for cyclists and shortly thereafter for the automotive industry.

A structure of metallic alloys would allow, according to its creators, to obtain the properties of a rubber tire, of adhesion, flexibility and resistance

The reality is more complex. And of the project that has been announced, to see it materialize on the street and, what is even more important, on our bicycles, and our cars, there are still many doubts to be resolved. A space exploration vehicle, which has to move through arid and steep terrain, at a reduced speed, in a hostile atmosphere, has to do without tires and requires wheels as complex as these.

But here, on the land surface, we need wheels that meet certain performance, adherence, low rolling resistance, comfort, speed and meet a specific budget. Will they be able to comply with all of them?

Their fit into the vehicles we use here on Earth is doubtful, but they could find their utility in bike-sharing services, electric car-sharing, and urban autonomous vehicles.

Hence, the future of The Smart Tire Company is drawn, above all, in very specific applications. It is probably not the most suitable option for the occasional cyclist, nor for those who use the bicycle as a means of transport, nor for those who can use the bicycle for sport, But wouldn’t it be the most suitable option for shared bike services? Wouldn’t that avoid us the problem of taking a shared bicycle and finding that it is flat or, in the best of cases, with the saddle reversed, when some Good Samaritan has warned that this bicycle is out of order? (Popular Mechanics)

The Smart Tire Company also intends to make the leap to the electric car. And here again, we find the difficulties of a product like this and the niche in which it could work. The first difficulty, the regulatory framework, which verifies its functionality and allows its use. The niches it could target, the myriad car-sharing that are conquering the streets of our cities, and even the driverless courier and passenger transport services are coming very soon.

More images of airless wheels from The Smart Tire Company: