May 30, 20202: 24 AM

Nasal congestion is one of the most uncomfortable sensations that happens to us when we catch a cold, however you can say goodbye to it with this powerful onion remedy

There is nothing more uncomfortable than going to bed with an annoying nasal congestion, that feeling of not being able to breathe is terrible, you feel like you are short of breath and rest is the last thing you can get.

Nasal congestion is due to a blockage in the airways, preventing us from inhaling or exhaling or forced breathing, this is when all we want is to breathe normally again, especially if it is very late at night and we still cannot sleep due to this .

Eliminate nasal congestion with onion

In addition to the annoying obstruction, another common feature is having a headache, pressure around the nose, or thick mucus. When this happens to us it is because the membranes around the nasal passages become inflamed, this can occur from catching a cold, flu, allergies, sinus symptoms, etc.

How do I decongest my nose with onions? Effective home remedy!

When this happens to us, we almost never choose to go to the doctor because we see that it is not such a serious problem, and it is only a temporary thing, that is why today we bring you this miraculous home remedy with onion that will help you breathe better in just minutes.

This technique has been used for a long time, you just need to cut an onion, it can be in pieces or in half and leave it on a plate, whatever its shape will always have the same effect.

If it is time to go to sleep then you will only need to place the onion near your bed, it can be on the nightstand or at the head of your bed, this is so that the strong smell uncovers and penetrates your nostrils.

Remember that if you are inhaling the onion smell very close it may start to itch or bother your eyes, but remember that this is something totally normal for onion. The environment must be closed so that the smell does not escape and can make a greater effect.