NASA will try today a risky maneuver to save Hubble

NASA has announced that will attempt a ‘risky’ maneuver to fix its Hubble space telescope which was accidentally disconnected due to a mysterious glitch on June 13.

From the American space agency they believe the error is in a faulty power regulator in the computer’s Power Control Unit (PCU). They will attempt to switch to a backup PCU which, if successful, will return Hubble to normal science operations in “several days.”

The “repair” is tricky because the backup computer, which NASA hopes will solve the problem, had not been turned on since it was installed in 2009 during Hubble’s last maintenance mission. Safely switching to a backup unit is also a “very risky process,” NASA said previously.

“Someday, a component will randomly fail that we won’t have a backup for. That’s the most likely way the Hubble mission will end.”, they affirm from NASA.

Hubble has been observing the universe for more than three decades. Since its launch in April 1990, more than 1.5 million observations of the universe have been made and more than 18,000 scientific papers have been published based on its data. Those observations continue to change our understanding of the universe.