NASA will send two missions to Venus, the planet ‘hell’

NASA will send two missions to Venus to explore how Earth’s neighbor became a hell planet.

Both missions are part of the Discovery Program of the POT and will have a budget of $ 1 billion, detailed the space agency.

His releases are scheduled for 2028 and 2030.

The Moon is also in the crosshairs of space exploration.

The two missions to Venus

Davinci + Y Veritas They will be in charge of missions to Venus, (explore the solar neighborhood in this link) as explained by NASA in a statement.

Both were selected in February 2020 by NASA for their potential scientific value and the viability of its development plans.

NASA decided the missions to Venus because it recognizes that very little is known about this neighboring planet.

To learn more about the universe, visit the impressive James Webb telescope.

The world that was not

Tom Wagner, a scientist with NASA’s Discovery Program, said that “it is surprising how little we know about Venus, but the combined results of these missions will inform us about the planet, from the clouds of your sky to your core, passing through the volcanoes on its surface “

Why Venus? Scientists believe that Venus once resembled Earth and may have even been habitable, but now it’s unbearably hot and covered in clouds of sulfuric acid. What happened? DAVINCI + and VERITAS aim to find out. 📷: @NASAGoddard Conceptual Image Lab pic.twitter.com/NwCOM0XSGZ – NASA Solar System (@NASASolarSystem) June 2, 2021

The Davinci + and Veritas missions will have a budget of $ 500 million each.

They will look for answers about what happened on Venus, this planet that may have been the first habitable world in the solar system, with an ocean and a climate similar to that of Earth.

Latest technology equipment

According to Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA associate administrator for science, these missions “are being used cutting edge technologies that NASA has developed and refined over many years of missions and technology programs. “

The objectives, he said, are profound, since it is not only a matter of understanding the evolution of the planets and their habitability in the solar system, but of extending beyond these limits and understand exoplanets, an exciting and emerging research area for NASA.

Mission Davinci +

The Davinci + mission is in charge of the investigation of the deep atmosphere of Venus on noble gases, chemistry and images).

It consists of a descending sphere that will plunge through the thick toxic atmosphere of Venus.

It will make accurate measurements of the noble gases and other elements.

Measure the composition of the atmosphere to understand how it was formed and evolved, and to understand why Venus is a runaway hothouse compared to Earth’s.

Davinci +, which will also seek to determine if the planet ever had a ocean, will send the first high-resolution images of geological features known as “tiles”.

These can be comparable to Earth’s continents, which suggests that Venus has plate tectonics.

Back to venus

It is the first US-led mission to the atmosphere of Venus since 1978.

It could rethink our understanding of the formation of terrestrial planets in our solar system and beyond.

Veritas Mission

The second mission is called Veritas: Venus Emissivity, Radio Science, InSAR, Topography, and Spectroscopy.

He will be in charge of mapping the surface of Venus to determine its geological history and understand why it developed so differently from Earth.

Venus will orbit with a radar and with the mapping of the surface elevations, of almost the entire planet, it will be possible to create a 3D reconstruction of the topography and thus confirm whether processes such as plate tectonics and volcanism are still active.

For the Veritas mission, the German Aerospace Center will provide the infrared mapper.

For their part, the Italian Space Agency and the French National Center for Space Studies will contribute to the radar and other parts of the mission.

Veritas will also use infrared technology to map the rock type on Venus and determine whether active volcanoes they are releasing water vapor into the atmosphere.

A look at the space neighborhood

NASA’s Discovery Program was established in 1992 and has supported the development and implementation of more than 20 missions and instruments.

These two newly selected missions are part of the ninth contest of this program.

According to the new NASA administrator, Bill Nelson, the new missions “will allow the scientific community to study a planet we have not been to in more than 30 years.”

In addition, he reported that at the end of this year it will be launched Artemis 1, the first mission of the program back to the Moon from the United States.

(With information from NASA and AFP)