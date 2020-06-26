NASA will leave it up to the computers on board their ‘rovers’ to make some decisions in their life-seeking missions on other planets

The POT announced this Thursday that it plans to leave it up to the computers his space exploration vehicles, known as’rovers‘, making some decisions in their missions search for life on other planets.

This was said this Thursday at the conference Goldschmidt of Geochemistry scientists of the Goddard Space Flight Center NASA, in which they explained that this decision has been made after tests carried out with artificial intelligence that has been able to identify different distinctive features of life in rocks.

The first results of this work show how the system can identify using an algorithm these characteristics with 94 percent success, something they hope to improve by 2023, the year in which the system will partially debut in the Martian exploration mission ExoMars and after what will be fully implemented in future missions.

This is a visionary step in space exploration. It means that over time we have moved from the idea that humans are involved with everything in space to the idea that computers are equipped with intelligent Systems and that they are trained to take decisions and transmit them prioritizing ”, he said Victoria Da Poian, leader of this NASA research team.

And is that the researchers of the Goddard Space Flight Center have trained artificial intelligence to be able to analyze hundreds of rock samples using the system Organic Molecule Analyzer from Mars (MOMA), a tool to be incorporated into the ExoMars 2023 rover, the Rosalind Franklin.

The MOMA is a tool capable of studying and identifying organic molecules in rocks, which will allow searching for signs of past or present life on Mars.

Despite its autonomy, researchers have explained that the ‘rover’ Rosalind Franklin will continue to send information to earth.

The scientists highlighted that the advance presented today will be very useful in the future, when exploring the moons of Jupiter, like Europa, or Saturn, like Enceladus and Titan, because then decisions will need to be made in the place and at the moment.

With current technology, this is not possible, since transmissions from these locations could take up to 7 hours to reach the ground.

With information from .