NASA will explore the far side of the Moon in 2024

For the first time, NASA will send a space probe to the other side of the moon. Before sending humans back to the moon under its Artemis program, the agency plans to send three payloads in order to do more research on our planet’s satellite.

The program, called Payloads and Research Investigations on the Surface of the Moon (PRISM), will carry these probes by 2024. Originally, the goal was for humans to return to the moon by 2024, but this date has been deemed unrealistic and has been scrapped. LThe agency has not yet declared when it intends for humans to return to the Moon, but it could be around the year 2028.

There is still much to learn from the Moon

The dark side of the moon has only been explored by the mission Chang’e 4 from China in 2019 and NASA wants to learn more before putting human boots on the region.

The payloads will study lunar eddies, seismic activity, and heat flux and electrical conductivity within the Schrödinger basin. If the missions are successful, it will be the first space agency to take humans to the other side of the moon.