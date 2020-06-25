Don’t worry, the earth is safe and we won’t need Bruce Willis’ help to live. However, the story we saw in 1998 at Armageddon has come true in a very peculiar way (and for the same reasons). NASA will send a spacecraft to crash into an asteroid’s moon as a redirect test.

Yes, the truth is that everything sounds like a Hollywood movie, but it is real. Asteroids on a crash course against Earth are not just for imaginative science fiction movies. NASA recognizes “rebellious” asteroids as a legitimate concern. That is why the NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) or the Double Asteroid Redirection Test.

You can also read: NASA managed to generate the fifth state of matter in space

The project has several years in progress. The project began in mid-2017. The space agency announced at the time that DART was in development of the concepts to a preliminary design phase and released a video showing how it could work. Basically DART tries to test what NASA calls “the kinetic impact technique.” This means crushing a spaceship on an asteroid to redirect it to a safer path.

Now, three years after the project started, DART already has a target, ship, and launch date.

What are you going to crash into?

NASA is already clear on what its objective will be. To start a project of this size they chose a small moon from an asteroid called Didymos. For its part, the object of study is a moon called Dimorphos, which the European Space Agency (ESA) compares the size of Dimorphos with the Great Pyramid of Egypt.

“Dimorphos, which means ‘two shapes’, reflects the status of this object as the first celestial body to have the ‘shape’ of its orbit significantly changed by humanity, in this case, due to the impact of DART, “said planetary scientist and DART team member Kleomenis Tsiganis in a NASA statement.

Didymos and Dimorphos are not a real threat to Earth, but They could become invaluable test subjects as we discover new ways to protect our planet.

When are they going to launch the spacecraft?

DART is scheduled for launch in 2021, but it will take a year to reach its goal. DART is designed for kinetic impact, which means it will collide with Dimorphos in an effort to push it. If it works, this method could potentially be used to move an Earth-threatening asteroid to a safer path. Here we leave you the video of NASA that explains step by step the project that is about to begin.

See on YouTube