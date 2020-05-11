Every year, Dozens of asteroids pass relatively close to Earth, eight million kilometers. To avoid a possible apocalyptic impact against our planet, NASA designed a strategy to defend humanity– crash a ship to try to change the direction of the space rock. The test will start in 2021 and the target will be the moon of the asteroid Didymos.

The relationship between man and space was always particular. There are also events that look like something out of a science fiction movie., like the new NASA project, which consists of crash a ship into an asteroid, to prevent it from hitting Earth.

There are several rocky bodies that pass at relatively short distances, in relation to our planet. In 2021 the first mission would begin to manage to divert the direction of the Didymos. It was baptized as DART (Double Asteroide Redirection Test or Test of Redirection of Double Asteroid in Spanish), an acronym that also means “dart”, according to Chronicle.

What is Didymos?

Didymos is an asteroid 800 meters wide that plans to pass considerably close to our planet. (about 11 million km away) in October 2022 and then repeat his visit in 2024, National Geographic explained. ANDIt is orbited by a moon about 150 meters wide, named Didymoon.

NASA’s plan is to crash a half-ton ship the size of a refrigerator at 24,000 kilometers per hour against Didymoon and then measure any changes in its orbit to see if it managed to deflect it. “Earth will surely face a space rock large enough to destroy a city, or worse, at some point in its future,” National Geographic maintains of the DART project.

In this first stage, an attempt will be made to see if this strategy could work. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration classifies any object over 140 meters wide that passes eight million kilometers from Earth as “potentially dangerous asteroid”Lindley Johnson, planetary defense officer at the US body, explained.

