NASA will send a spacecraft to crash into an asteroid’s moon to deflect its trajectory, all as part of a space defense program in the event that an asteroid one day is heading menacingly to Earth.

The ship will launch against the moon called Dimorphos that has a diameter of about 160 m, about the size of the Great Pyramid of Egypt, circles the near-Earth asteroid Didymos, about 780 m wide.

In 2021, the NASA mission Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) It will leave Earth to make an impact at Dimorphos in October 2022 to deflect its orbit.

Then in 2024, the European Space Agency (ESA) Hera spacecraft will fly to Dimorphos to closely study the outcome of the impactIt will be the only object in the solar system whose orbit will have deviated due to the effect of human action in a measurable way.

By collecting information about the mass, composition and crater that DART will have left in Dimorphos, Hera and the two CubeSats that it will transport with it will capture close-up images that will allow researchers to evaluate as fully as possible the effectiveness of the deviation technique used, in order to be able to use it again if an asteroid comes dangerously close to Earth.

