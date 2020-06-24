Asteroids reported by NASA are comparable in size to an airplane, a building, and a bus, and will pass very close to Earth in the next three days

DNA40 –

UNITED STATES.- The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (POT) He reported that five asteroids will pass near the land in the next three days.

According to what was mentioned by the observatory of asteroids of the POT, the first of these five asteroids will pass 2 million miles from the land This June 24, which will have a size comparable to a 176-meter building.

The next three will pass near the land on June 25, the first will go 284,000 miles and be about the size of a 23-meter plane.

The second will pass 1,600,000 miles away and will be approximately 10 meters in size, while the third will pass 1,200 miles away and will be comparable in size to a 29-meter aircraft.

The last of these five meteors will approach 2 million 860 thousand miles from the land on Saturday June 27 and will be comparable in size to a 109-meter building.