NASA is looking for people interested in spending the next few months of their lives completely cut off from the outside world. Everyone can isolate themselves for a weekend, but Could you last eight months in a laboratory only accompanied by a team of Russian scientists? The experiment plans to investigate the physical and psychological consequences of isolation on people, in order to have a more adequate perspective on the next manned missions that will reach the Moon and, in a few years, Mars.

We also recommend: NO, NASA did not find a parallel universe where time goes backwards

The social experiment will take place in Moscow, Russia, and the participants will remain isolated for 32 weeks. Although not everything is as boring as it sounds, they will have to carry out different activities that involve the handling of robots and the use of virtual reality. One of the best parts is that NASA will pay participants, although the amount will depend on your link to the agency.

The objective of this test is to be better prepared for the mission Sagebrush, which will take humans back to the Moon in 2024, with the possibility of establishing more human presence in a few years.

“The research will be conducted to study the effects of isolation and confinement as participants complete their simulation of a space mission. The results of missions on Earth such as these will help NASA prepare for the challenges of real-world space exploration, and provide important scientific information to solve some of these problems and help develop solutions, ”NASA commented in a statement.

Of course the mission has very specific requirements (such as speaking English and Russian and having a doctorate) that you can consult at the following link.

.