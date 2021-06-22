NASA urges quick fixes for the Hubble Space Telescope

06/21/2021 at 8:30 PM CEST

The hubble space telescope He’s been showing signs of age for a while, but a new problem is proving especially frustrating.

As NASA reports, they have spent nearly a week trying to fix a glitch in the Hubble payload computer. The system crashed on June 13 and the operations team was unsuccessful in restarting the computer the next day or switching to a backup memory module. The agency also failed in repeated attempts with both modules on the night of June 17. So still they are still unable to fix the system.

The telescope and its science instruments are still in “good health,” the agency said, although the operators put the instruments in safe mode as a precautionary measure and that they are not damaged. This is not the first failure of its kind this year. NASA spent days reviving Hubble in March after a software bug in the main flight computer..

He also discovered that the voltage levels of the Wide Field Camera 3 had fallen over the decades, to the point where team members needed to lower those levels to avoid future problems. As with that camera, age can play a role in this latest glitch. The Hubble payload system uses a NASA Standard Spacecraft Computer-1 (NSSC-1) from the 1980s which includes two computers and four 64K CMOS memory modules, a ridiculous amount if we consider that today’s computers have several 8 or even 16GB DDR4 RAM modules.