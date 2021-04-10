NASA studies the feasibility of installing a telescope inside a crater on the far side of the Moon

The concept is committed to small robots that deploy a mesh over a crater of three to five kilometers in diameter to serve as a receiving dish for the radio telescope

With a diameter of one kilometer, it would become the largest radio telescope ever built by man.

The research of spacecraft to explore Venus, the development of solar sails or the use of fungi to build structures that grow on other planets has also been approved.

Among the future projects that NASA has selected for its upcoming space exploration missions is one that may seem like science fiction. The idea has been proposed by the robotics technologist of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, JPL, Saptarshi Bandyopadhyay, and consists of the installation of a huge radio telescope on the far side of the moon taking advantage of a crater to house the antenna dish.

The objective of this researcher is to design a wire mesh that small climbing robots can deploy to form a large parabolic reflector in a 3 to 5 kilometer crater. The study, which with additional funding is now entering Phase II, will also focus on refining the telescope’s capabilities and various mission approaches, NASA reports.

“An ultra-long wavelength radio telescope on the far side of the Moon has huge advantages compared to ground-based and Earth-orbiting telescopes,” explained Saptarshi Bandyopadhyay.

In the presentation of the project published by the US space agency, it was further argued that such a telescope can observe the universe at wavelengths greater than 10 meters, which are reflected in the Earth’s ionosphere and so far remain largely unexplored by humans.

In addition, it is explained that the Moon acts as a physical shield that isolates the telescope from the lunar surface from radio interference and noise from terrestrial sources, ionosphere, satellites in Earth orbit and radio noise from the Sun during lunar night.

The LCRT, with a diameter of 1 km, it would be the largest radio telescope built by man, and could allow huge scientific discoveries in the field of cosmology by observing the early universe in the 10-50 m wavelength band (i.e., 6-30MHz frequency band), which has not been explored by scientists. humans to date.

Other projects selected by NASA for further development include a neutrino detector in space, a swarm of small ships to study the atmosphere of Venus, a new landing system for celestial bodies with low pressure atmospheres, cubeSats powered by solar sails to explore the solar system and interstellar space, andstructures on other planets made with fungi, and rapid location of small asteroids.