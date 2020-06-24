These high-resolution images represent 20 million gigabytes of data

United States.- The POT spread a video on social networks with 425 million high-resolution photographs of the Sun, which were captured for 10 years.

The images were taken by the Solar Dynamics Observatory of the POT (SDO), which has been observing the star for more than a decade from its orbit in space around the land.

This material has allowed scientists to discover how the star influences the solar system.

The POT He explained that the video, lasting more than an hour, shows the increase and decrease in activity that is part of the 11-year solar cycle, other events that occur in or near, such as transiting planets and solar flares are also shown. .

The music accompanying the video was composed by Lars Leonhard and is titled « Solar Observer ».