NASA spacecraft captures close-ups of Jupiter’s largest moon

NASA’s Juno spacecraft passed within 645 miles of the Ganymede satellite, the largest orbiting Jupiter, on Monday.

These are the closest images of the Jupiterian moon in two decades; the last time a ship passed this close was in the year 200

A body that is immense, that rotates NASA’s Juno spacecraft has provided close-ups of Jupiter’s largest moon, a material that had not been obtained in the last twenty years. Launched a decade ago, the spacecraft has been in orbit around the fifth planet in the solar system for five years.

Juno – whose name refers to the goddess of motherhood in Roman mythology – sped past the giant Ganymede this Monday, within 645 miles (1,038 km) of the Jupiterian moon. The last time a spacecraft was this close was in 2000, when the Galileo spacecraft, also from NASA, passed the largest satellite in our solar system. The diameter of Ganymede – named after the cupbearer of the Greek gods – is 5,268 km, 8% larger than Mercury’s and twice as large as the Moon.

NASA released the first two images of Juno on Tuesday, in which you can see the craters of Ganymede and other long and narrow geological formations, probably related to the movements of tectonic faults. One of the shots shows the hidden side of this moon, the opposite of the Sun.

POT

At the moment, the images obtained by the JunoCam, through a green filter, are in black and white. Later, when versions of the photos are produced that incorporate the camera’s red and blue filters, a color portrait of Ganymede can be recreated.

“This is the closest a spacecraft has come to this gigantic moon in a generation,” Juno’s lead scientist pointed out. Scott bolton, from the Southwest Research Institute of San Antonio (United States). “We are going to take our time before drawing scientific conclusions, but until then we can just admire this celestial wonder: the only moon in our solar system larger than the planet Mercury.”

Ganymede is one of the 79 known moons around Jupiter, which is also the largest planet of those that revolve around the king star, with a mass 318 times greater than that of Earth. The Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei discovered Ganymede in 1610, along with the next three largest moons of Jupiter.