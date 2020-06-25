Through the Artemis Project, NASA plans to return to Luna and get the first woman’s moon landing in 2024. Which means the space agency has a lot of work to do and a lot of things to worry about, including getting astronauts to defecate on the Moon for the first time. However, for the first lunar WC to exist NASA is requiring the help of people with ideas that can defy the laws of gravity. Shit!

Space toilets already exist, or else astronauts on the International Space Station would have no way to dispose of their own debris, But what NASA is trying through the Lunar Loo Challenge is to develop a smaller, more efficient toilet that works in both microgravity and lunar gravity.

Space toilets currently only operate in microgravity, but contestants should note that lunar gravity is about one-sixth of Earth’s gravity. So yes, bodily waste will fall, but it will slow down.

Participants will be able to submit their toilet designs to the HeroX innovation network. The prize consists of 35 thousand dollars, and of course, the satisfaction of having given a little moon pleasure to an astronaut. There’s even a category for those under 18 because, as they explain, “we know that students can think about this design problem without the same limitations as adults.”

Here then see some of the technical requirements that the lunar toilet will require, such as weighing more than 15 kg and until you must be able to store a liter of urine per use. Damn diarrhea, menstruation will also have to be considered and even extra points will be earned by those who get astronauts not to duck down the toilet when they have to vomit.

The deadline to send the design is until August 17 and the winners will be announced on September 30, unlike the younger winners, which will be announced until October 20.