NASA software freely available to everyone

Many of NASA’s computing innovations were developed to help explore space, but quite a few of them can be downloaded by the public to give them practical applications that benefit us right here on Earth. The latest software catalog from that US space agency has hundreds of popular programs, as well as more than 180 new ones, many of them available for free download to the general public.

Among NASA programs adapted and used by companies, other US government agencies, researchers, and others, is, for example, WorldWind. The sheer volume of data captured by NASA’s many satellites can make it unwieldy for everyday use. WorldWind visualizes NASA data using a virtual globe similar to that of a video game, which allows users to zoom from the height of the satellite to any point on the surface of the planet. This software is able to help decision makers around the world to manage logistical resources that are often in short supply. For example, it is useful for the Coast Guard to generate a map from live satellite and maritime data. And it helps researchers better understand the impact of climate on freshwater availability.

“In the race to mitigate the effects of human-caused global climate change, technology can provide a key advantage,” says Dan Lockney of NASA’s technology transfer program. “By making our software repository widely accessible, NASA helps business, academia, and other government agencies solve problems.”

One of NASA’s programs, in operation. (Image. NASA)

Dozens of other environmental science software programs can also be downloaded. Among the most prominent are:

-A tool to calculate the size and power requirements of a solar energy system using fuel cells, solar cells and batteries.

-A code to analyze solar aircraft concepts, evaluating their flight capacity and providing information on their design.

-Fluid dynamics software that can improve the efficiency of wind turbines for electricity generation.

With more than 800 programs, NASA’s software catalog, available here, includes categories such as systems testing, aeronautics, data processing, image processing, autonomous systems, and others. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)