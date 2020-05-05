A NASA astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS) took this photograph using a short camera lens, capturing almost all of Mexico in one shot.

The wide field of view is framed by the central window of the ISS Cupola module and includes a solar array from the Northrop Grumman Cygnus cargo spacecraft.

This view encompasses most of Mexico’s mountain ranges and long coasts, although details such as individual cities and volcanoes are not easily distinguished.

Active volcanoes such as Popocatepetl, Colima and Pico de Orizaba are found in the Sierra Madre del Sur mountains.

Mexico City, which is regularly shaken by earthquakes, lies at the foot of the Popocatépetl.

Different climatic zones are widely visible in the image. On the south coast facing the Gulf of Mexico, the climate is tropical and humid. The forests and coastal plains appear with a slight shade of green. Looking inland, clouds tend to form around mountains and often envelop high volcanic peaks.

The lighter-hued light brown terrain of the interior is primarily a desert country that stretches north across the U.S.-Mexico border.

The International Space Station (in English, International Space Station or ISS) is a research center in Earth orbit, whose administration, management and development are in charge of international cooperation.

The project works as a permanently manned space station, in which teams of astronauts and researchers from the five participating space agencies rotate:

NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration Agency)

FKA (Russian Federal Space Agency)

JAXA (Japanese Space Exploration Agency)

CSA (Canadian Space Agency)

ESA (European Space Agency)

It is considered to be one of the greatest engineering achievements.

