NASA sends thousands of worms into space

Thousands of worms have been sent into space as part of a mission to tackle muscle wasting. Microscopic nematodes (Caenorhabditis elegans) will be part of new experiments will have aim to identify the precise molecules that cause muscular dystrophy problems, a group of inherited genetic conditions that cause muscles to gradually weaken and also test new therapies to prevent muscle loss in zero gravity.

Study the changes in muscles that occur with spaceflight could lead to more effective therapies and new treatments for age-associated muscle loss and muscular dystrophies.

Previous research revealed that the microscopic one-millimeter-long worm, C. elegans, and humans experience similar molecular changes in space affecting muscles and metabolism.

“Since the dawn of the space age, there has been concern that space travel could be detrimental to astronauts. We are very excited that this latest mission will allow us to build on the work we have already done to not only further explore the causes of muscle wasting with space flight but also to see how to prevent it”Explains Bethan Philips, Associate Professor of Clinical, Metabolic and Molecular Physiology at the University of Nottingham School of Medicine who is leading the study with the University of Exeter, UK.