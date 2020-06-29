NASA plans to leave the decision-making process to the space exploration computers, this in their life search missions on other planets

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (POT ) disclosed that it is planning that its rovers be the ones to make the decisions in the next expeditions to find lifetime in others planets.

Scientists at the Goddard Space Flight Center of the POT, explained at the Goldschmidt conference on Geochemistry that this decision has been made, after the results of tests carried out with artificial intelligence, which has been able to identify in rocks some distinctive features of lifetime.

The results have been more than favorable, since they show how the system can recognize these characteristics by an algorithm in 94 percent success. This they intend to improve it in 2023, the same year in which it will debut partially in the Martian exploration mission ExoMars.

The leader of the research team of the POT, Victoria Da PoianHe commented that it is a visionary step of space exploration, which means that over time we have moved from the idea that humans are involved with all space, to the idea that computers are equipped with intelligent systems and that They are trained to make decisions and transmit them.

The Mars Organic Molecule Analyzer (MOMA) system is a tool that will be incorporated into the ExoMars rover of 2023. Researchers at the Goddard Space Flight Center have already trained intelligence.

MOMA is a tool capable of studying and identifying organic molecules in rocks, which will allow searching for signs of past or present lives on the Red Planet.

It will certainly be something that will benefit future research, as it will also be useful when you plan to explore the moons of Jupiter and Saturn. Transmissions could take up to seven hours to reach Earth.