In 2023 the system will partially debut in the Martian exploration mission ExoMars

NASA announced that it plans to leave the computers of its space exploration vehicles, known as rovers, in the hands of making some decisions on their life search missions on other planets.

This was said today at the Goldschmidt conference on Geochemistry by scientists at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, in which they explained that this decision has been made after tests carried out with artificial intelligence that has been able to identify different distinctive features of life in rocks.

The first results of this work show how the system can identify these characteristics using an algorithm. with 94% success, something that they hope to improve by 2023, the year in which the system will debut partially in the Martian exploration mission ExoMars and after which it will be fully implemented in future missions.

“This is a visionary step in space exploration. It means that over time we have moved from the idea that humans are involved with everything in space to the idea that computers are equipped with intelligent systems and that they are trained to make decisions and transmit them prioritizing, ”said Victoria Da Poian, leader of this NASA research team.

And it is that the researchers of the Goddard Space Flight Center have trained artificial intelligence to be able to analyze hundreds of rock samples using the Organic Molecule Analyzer system from Mars (MOMA), a tool that will be incorporated into the ExoMars rover of 2023, the Rosalind Franklin.

MOMA is a capable tool of studying and identifying organic molecules in rocks, which will allow looking for signs of past or present life on Mars.

Despite their autonomy, researchers have explained that the Rosalind Franklin rover will continue to send information to earth.

The scientists stressed that the presented breakthrough will be very useful in the future, when exploring lJupiter’s moons, like Europa, or Saturn, like Enceladus and TitanFor then decisions will need to be made in the place and at the time.

