NASA revives Hubble’s backup hardware and is functional again | Life

Hubble returns to normal operations after activating backup hardware.

The evergreen Hubble space telescope has returned to work after a month in safe mode, a telescope launched in orbit in 1990 and which has offered us the most beautiful pictures of our solar system and even the Milky Way.

But not everything is forever, and however NASA is already working on its successor, but while it arrives, it is likely that the long-lived Hubble telescope will have to face a series of problems related to technological fatigue, and the most serious that it has suffered has been left inoperative, at least in a kind of safe way, for practically a month.

Luckily for the space discovery, NASA has managed to activate backup hardware that apparently solves an initial glitch in one of the main computers. And is that the problems happened on June 13 when the main computer of the space telescope stopped working, something logical in view of the fact that we are talking about a technology manufactured in the late 80s.

NASA has confirmed that the telescope’s instruments are now operational, although it seems that the process is not immediate and will require hours and even days for him to return to full lung operation, like before.

Engineers have concluded that the most likely cause of the computer problem it was a malfunction of the power control unit, capable of supplying the voltage to the computer hardware. Without the ability to reset the power control unit from Earth, engineers decided to switch to data management and science instrument command backup hardware, which has its own power control unit.

Operations began on July 15, and by the next day NASA reported that it had succeeded in turning on the backup computer system. By July 17, the controllers had already restored the science instruments to the safe modes they had been in since the payload computer failed on June 13.

“I am proud of the Hubble team, from the current members to the Hubble alumni who stepped in to provide their support and expertise,” says the NASA administrator, Bill nelson. “Thanks to his dedication and thoughtful work, Hubble will continue to build on his 31-year legacy, broadening our horizons with his vision of the universe.”

Despite this problem, engineers are optimistic that the space telescope will continue to function well into this decade, and yet they do not rule out any initiative to extend the useful life of the telescope and its instruments until 2030.