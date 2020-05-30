SpaceX, a private rocket company owned by billionaire businessman Elon Musk, launched two Americans into orbit from Florida on Saturday on a mission that marks the first space flight by NASA astronauts on American soil in nine years.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket took off from Kennedy Space Center at 16:22 (GMT), launching Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken on a 19-hour trip aboard the company’s newly designed Crew Dragon capsule bound for the International Space Station .

The first attempt to launch the mission on Wednesday was aborted less than 17 minutes on the clock because of a stormy weather surrounding the Kennedy Special Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The launch pad is the same used for the last flight of the NASA special shuttle, piloted by Hurley, in 2011. Since then, NASA astronauts have had to hitch a ride on the Russian Soyuz spacecraft.

NASA chief Jim Bridenstine said that resuming the deployment of American astronauts on US-made rockets on American soil is the space agency’s priority.

The last time NASA launched astronauts into space in a new vehicle was 40 years ago, at the beginning of the space shuttle program.

Hurley, 53, and Behnken, 49, NASA employees under contract to fly with SpaceX, are expected to stay on the space station for several weeks, assisting an understaffed team in the orbital laboratory.

Boeing is producing its own launch system to compete with SpaceX and is due to launch its CST-100 Starliner with astronauts on board for the first time next year. NASA has awarded nearly $ 8 billion to SpaceX and Boeing for the development of their rival rockets.

