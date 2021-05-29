NASA remembers its relationship with the Virgin of the Moon of Pozoblanco, patron saint of astronauts

Collect on its website the legend of the appearance of the Virgin and her relationship with Apollo 11

The Brotherhood sent a stamp of the image to Armstrong, Aldrin, and Collins

NASA trusts that the crew of future missions will be under the protection of the Virgin of the Moon

Faith and science come together in the Los Pedroches Valley to star in a curious story with NASA and the Apollo 11 astronauts as protagonists that this week the US Space Agency has recalled on its official website.

It all started in the 60s, when Felipe Sánchez Urbano, secretary of the Brotherhood of the Virgen de la Luna de Pozoblanco in Córdoba, sent a stamp of the Marian image to Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins, accompanied by a letter explaining that they wanted to propose the Virgin of the Moon as the patron saint of astronauts.

The members of the successful Apollo 11 mission wanted, later, to thank the Brotherhood for the gesture with a signed photograph and some notes. A document that the Brotherhood of the Virgin of the Moon keeps as a symbol of international significance.

Now, NASA has wanted to remember this episode of the space race. On its website, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, has related the legend of the appearance of the Virgin of the Moon in El Valle de Los Pedroches, the linkage of the “patron saint of astronauts” with NASA, and the importance that Spain had in the space race and in the Apollo missions.

The gesture has been appreciated by the Brotherhood that has explained that this public recognition from NASA to the brotherhood of the Virgen de Luna is a pride and also an incentive for Pozoblanco to continue working on new projects that serve to spread this unique history and aerospace culture, as well as serve to reflect on science and faith.

They also wanted to remember the work done by Herminio Rodríguez Pozo, whose dedication has been essential for the promotion of this chapter of the past, as well as that of all the people who over time have kept alive this story that unites Pozoblanco, Villanueva and Los Pedroches with NASA and with one of the legendary moments in human history.

Future missions

The NASA he wanted to look to the future and remember the “Artemis Program” with which it is intended to return to the moon and go one step further, with the arrival on Mars. A mission that he considers “dangerous” so trust that once again, the crew is under the protection of the Virgin of the Moon.