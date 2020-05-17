Britney Spears’ relationship with NASA came up with the video for ‘Oops! … I did it again’, where an astronaut and the singer meet on Mars

May 16, 2000 Britney Spears released his album ‘Oops!… I Did It Again‘, A fact that was remembered by the singer and by the POT.

In her Twitter account, the interpreter thanked the National Aeronautics and Space Administration for her gift.

“I know it’s been 20 years since we met on Mars and I just wanted to say … aww, you shouldn’t have,” he wrote, referring to NASA’s mission to the planet Mars next July.

Hey @NASA… .. I received your gift. I know it’s been 20 years since we met on Mars and I just wanted to say… .. aww you shouldn’t have 😜😜😜😂😂😂 !!!!! Have fun up there @NASAPersevere !!!!! – Britney Spears (@britneyspears) May 16, 2020

The relationship of Britney Spears with the POT It emerged with the release of the video for ‘Oops!… I did it again’, where an astronaut arrived at the red planet inhabited by the singer.

When exploring the surface of Mars and see Britney, the astronaut he falls in love with her and gives her a precious stone, which by her response is about ‘Heart of the Sea‘Of the Titanic.

At the end of the interaction between the two, the star assures the astronaut that “he shouldn’t have done it.”

In response to Spears’ tweet, the NASA Perseverance Mars mission replied that it is almost ready to start its journey to the Red Planet and land on it in February.

“I will collect rocks for a future mission to send back, but I know I went down and got them for you,” he added.

Well hello there, @britneyspears. And it is! I’m packed and almost ready to fly in July, landing on Mars next February. I’ll collect rocks for a future mission to send back, but know I went down and got them for you. https://t.co/SQbNpx3Eln pic.twitter.com/XQCruBk8vr – NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) May 16, 2020

In turn, the POT He presumed that the exchange of tweets between Britney Spears and her mission to Mars could “seem like a crush.”

