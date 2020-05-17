POT has published a guide called the “Artemis Agreement,” which provides a comprehensive list of principles supported by the United States Space Agency, in conjunction with other international organizations, for future exploration of the Moon. “data-reactid =” 12 ” > NASA has released a guide called the “Artemis Agreement,” which provides a comprehensive list of principles supported by the United States Space Agency, in conjunction with other international organizations, for future exploration of the Moon.

Artemis NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Canadian Space Agency (CSA) participate. “data-reactid =” 13 “> The Artemis agreement involves NASA, the European Space Agency ( ESA), Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Canadian Space Agency (CSA).

The main objective of its creation is to set the parameters to bring man back to the Moon, in addition to moving the first woman in the history of humanity to the lunar surface.

It’s a new dawn for space exploration! Today I’m honored to announce the #Artemis Accords agreements – establishing a shared vision and set of principles for all international partners that join in humanity’s return to the Moon. We go, together: https://t.co/MnnskOqSbU pic.twitter.com/aA3jJbzXv2 & mdash; Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) May 15, 2020

Within the program, there is an ambitious goal of bringing a manned spacecraft back to the terrestrial satellite by 2024. To achieve this, NASA requires the active participation of each member belonging to the Artemis agreement.

Among the primary goals the agency requires are transparency, peaceful goals, and proper disposal of space debris.

Current NASA Administrator Jim Bridestine confirmed the information, noting that “it is a new dawn for space exploration, today I am honored to announce Artemis, the agreement of the agreements to establish a shared vision and a set of principles for all partners. international, which unite in the return of humanity to the Moon, we all go together. “

The ten principles of the Artemis agreement are as follows:

Peaceful purposes: International cooperation in Artemis is required not only to advance space exploration, but also to improve peaceful relations between the nations of the world. All Artemis activities must be done for peaceful purposes. Transparency: This is a key principle for key and responsible exploration in civil space. All the partners of the agreement must respect this principle keeping all their activities transparent. Interoperability: this point is necessary to guarantee a safe and robust space exploration. For this, the nations united in the agreement are required to use various open international standards. Registration of special objects: registration is one of the main nuclei in creating a safe and sustainable environment in space. This point must be met in order to carry out public and private activities. The Artemis deal fully reinforces registration, even calling non-party organizations to join it. Emergency Assistance: The Artemis deal has been created to provide emergency assistance to those in need, which is a factor key to a responsible civil program. NASA in conjunction with the other members undertake to rescue astronauts in the event of failures, in addition to safeguarding life above all. Protection of the legacy: this point is related to the protection of historical sites and artifacts will be of great importance for space , so participating organizations commit to the care of all historical sites. Scientific data publication: all partners in the Artemis agreement will agree on transparency in scientific publications, such as the current policy maintained by NASA. Space resources: extract Resources from the Moon to do research is essential to support space exploration and development. The Artemis agreement supports and defends the withdrawal of space resources for further investigation. Orbital debris and the discarding of spacecraft: Under the Artemis agreement, all members pledge to preserve a safe and sustainable environment in space. This is essential for public and private activities. Alteration of activities: avoiding any interference is a key factor to keep space activities in optimal conditions. To accomplish this, NASA and all participating nations will provide public information on the location and general nature of operations in space.

NASA publishes special guide to exploring the Moon appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish. “data-reactid =” 42 “> The post NASA publishes special guide to exploring the Moon appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish.