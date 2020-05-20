NASA introduced a new set of regulations for exploration and human activity on the Moon. Under the name of “Artemis Accords” the space agency revealed rules to deal with space debris generated by aircraft, rules for the use of the natural resources of our satellite and more. The regulations will serve for the Artemis Program that will take a manned spacecraft to the Moon in 2024.

Since the Artemis program was announced that would send the human being back to the Moon, the NASA stressed that the project would be in the hands of different public and private institutions. The new agreements are intended to ensure that the objectives are the same for those who collaborate in the program:

“International space agencies that collaborate with NASA in the Artemis program will do so by executing the Artemis Agreements bilaterally. The agreements describe a shared vision of principles founded in the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, to create a safe and transparent environment that facilitates exploration, science and commercial activities for all humanity, “NASA officials said in a statement.

Transparency will also be of vital importance for the exploration of the Moon, since the agreements indicate that exploration missions must reveal their scientific purposes and guidelines to public opinion just as NASA does. Furthermore, the program establishes guidelines to avoid “violent interference” between different countries.

“Through the Artemis Agreements, NASA and partner nations will provide public information about the location and general nature of the operations that will shape the scale and scope of the ‘Safe Zones.'”

On the other hand, the agreements indicate the importance of the use of space resources to maintain long-term investigations: “The ability to extract and use resources from the Moon, Mars and asteroids it will be critical to maintaining space research and development in a safe and sustainable way. ”

NASA’s Artemis program plans to send a manned spacecraft with two humans to the Moon’s South Pole by 2024 and establish a human presence on our satellite by 2028.

