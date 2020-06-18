© Provided by the Associated Press

In this June 2020 image courtesy of NASA / JPL-Caltech, an 8-by-13-centimeter (3-by-5-inch) aluminum plate is seen between the wheels in the center and to the right, commemorating the impact of the pandemic of COVID-19 and pays tribute to healthcare workers around the world, located on the Perseverance Mars probe in Pasadena, California. (NASA / JPL-Caltech via AP)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida, USA (AP) – NASA’s next Mars explorer will pay tribute to all health workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic worldwide.

With just over a month to go before launch, the space agency unveiled a commemorative plaque bearing the vehicle, appropriately named Perseverance, on Wednesday.

The scanner team named it the COVID-19 Perseverance board, which was designed in the past couple of months.

The 8-by-13-centimeter (3-by-5-inch) black-and-white aluminum plate shows planet Earth on a pole with a coiled serpent, the symbol of the medical community. It also shows the route that the probe will follow, starting from Cape Canaveral.

Health workers were « on the front line, keeping us safe » during the preparations, said deputy project manager Matt Wallace at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

« I think they really were our inspiration during this period, and we hope that this plaque, and we hope that this mission can, in return, inspire them in a small way, » Wallace told reporters.

The vehicle’s name, Perseverance, – Perseverance – has taken on greater significance in recent months, according to NASA officials. Preparing a special ship to send to Mars is difficult enough, but doing it in the midst of a pandemic is much more complicated, Wallace said. Shifts were added to reduce the number of people working on the browser at the same time and to ensure social distancing. Others had to work from home.

NASA aims to launch on July 20, even as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Florida. The space agency considers this mission essential, the objective of which is to search for evidence of past microbial life on Mars and collect samples of stones and earth to bring to Earth.

If the vehicle is not launched before mid-August, it would have to wait until 2022, when Earth and Mars are properly aligned again. The two-year delay could add another $ 500 million to the nearly $ 3 billion mission.