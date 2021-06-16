NASA offers to name the mannequin that will fly in Artemis 1

MEXICO CITY

The mission Artemis I around the Moon will include a mannequin with sensors to study effects that flight in the Orion capsule will take on astronauts on post-moon missions.

NASA has selected eight names for this mannequin for the public to choose the final one. The process will begin on June 16 and end on June 28 with an open selection on the space agency’s Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts. The flight is expected by the end of the year.

A manikin is an anatomical model that simulates the human body and is commonly used in emergency rescue training, medical education, and research. The Artemis I mannequin will be equipped with two radiation sensors and sensors in the seat, one under the headrest and one behind the seat, to record acceleration and vibration during the mission as Orion travels around the Moon and returns to Earth. . Data from these and other sensors within the spacecraft will help NASA understand how to better protect crew members for Artemis II and beyond, the space agency reports.

These are the eight names chosen for selection by the public:

ACE. Simple, practical. It stands for Artemis Crew Explorer. FIELDS. Ingenious, problem solver. A dedication to Arturo Campos, a key piece to bring Apollo 13 back home. OF THE. Nostalgic, romantic. The island where Apollo and Artemis were born, according to Greek mythology. DUHART. Warm, cozy. A dedication to Irene Duhart Long, medical director of the Kennedy Space Center. MONTGOMERY. Pioneer, innovative. A dedication to Julius Montgomery, the first African American to work at the Cape Canaveral space facility as a technical professional. RIGEL. Brilliant, inspiring. The giant superstar of the constellation Orion. SHACKLETON. Secret, abundant. A crater on the south pole of the Moon and a reference to a famous Antarctic explorer. WARGO. Enthusiastic, passionate. A dedication to Michael Wargo, the agency’s first chief exploration scientist.

The Artemis 1 male body mannequin was previously used in Orion vibration tests. You will be accompanied in Artemis I by two models of human torsos, made of materials that mimic human bones, soft tissues and organs of an adult woman.

Named Zohar and Helga, by the Israel Space Agency (ISA) and the German Aerospace Center (DLR). These torsos will support an investigation called the AstroRad Matroshka Radiation Experiment (MARE), which will provide data on radiation levels during missions to the Moon.

