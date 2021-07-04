NASA offers 832 free applications to download | Technology

NASA has opened many of the applications it uses to travel to the Moon, or to Mars, to download for free. It has just released 150 new programs that you can now use.

The space exploration it is intimately linked to software, and to computing. The Perseverance robot that now rolls on Mars, and its Ingenuity helicopter, or the International Space Station, could not be where they are today without the software that controls them.

These days NASA has uploaded 150 new applications to its website NASA Software, so you already have 832 free programs to download.

“From operations here on Earth to missions to the Moon and Mars, software is an integral part of everything NASA does,” explains NASA Administrator Bill Nelson in the press release.

“The good news is that this technology is freely available to the public. The right software for satellites, astronauts, engineers and scientists, as it is applied and adapted in all industries and companies, is a testament of the broad value that NASA brings to the United States, and to the world. “

This software, of course, has a scientific objective, and therefore it is more useful for scientists, educators, and businesses.

For example, one of the most downloaded programs is TetrUSS, which is used in fluid analysis and aerodynamics.

But there is a lot of very useful software for all kinds of users. For example there is an application that allows you to visit the planets in virtual reality mode.

Worldwind is a software that extracts all the data captured in real time by NASA satellites, and displays it on a terrestrial globe. Information like the temperature around the planet, pollution, climate, etc.

There is also software for testing machinery, image editors, photography software, and much more.

The website is organized into categories that allow access to different sections of the catalog: vehicle management, autonomous systems, data analysis, environment, propulsion, tool design, etc.

All software is free, and also the companies or educational institutions themselves can integrate it into their own applications.

Access NASA Software from here.