NASA has made a fundamental decision for the company, as it will name its headquarters in Washington on behalf of Mary W. Jackson, in honor of the first African-American engineer.

Jackson was an American aerospace engineer who was part of the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics that later became NASA. On the other hand, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration is the most important company worldwide in space research.

So this decision gives an opportunity to more people to know the career and importance of this scientist worldwide. Through its social networks, the company also shared a video with information about its history in these facilities.

The world is changing against racism:

Different movements against racism are being lived around the world and with this many companies have reconsidered the image that it transmits.

It was after the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer that many people decided to raise their voices and join in demonstrations to demand a change from within the government, especially so that they restructure the police service, as it is not the first time that a such a situation occurs.

Decisively or poorly, decisions similar to those of NASA have been taken to show their support. This was the case of Nike, one of the first brands to raise its voice in favor of these movements.

After this, other companies have decided to give prominence to African-American people within their company. For example, Netflix will present a collection on this movement and highlight a film where people of this race have participated.

On the other hand, Sephora and other retail stores have been tasked with allocating 15 percent on their store shelves to products owned by African-Americans.

