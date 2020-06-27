NASA launches a call to design a bath on the Moon as part of the Artemis project, which seeks to make a lunar base for space missions.

If you could create a bathroom worthy of a space trip, what would it be like? NASA is preparing to return to the Moon in 2024 and needs to develop a new way for astronauts to go to the bathroom on their trips to the satellite.

NASA is asking for ideas to design the next space bath. The winner of the bathroom challenge could win $ 35,000 for the concept.

Although space toilets are already in use, they are designed for microgravity only.

THE MOON DOES HAVE GRAVITY

Lunar gravity is about one sixth of Earth’s gravity, so our debris moves a little differently on it.

In addition to having the new lunar gravity and microgravity toilet function, it must meet a set of strict specifications.

It must have a mass of less than 15 kilograms in Earth’s gravity, occupy a volume not greater than 0.12 cubic meters, consume less than 70 watts of power, operate with a noise level of less than 60 decibels, and accommodate users Feminine and masculine of different shapes and sizes.

“While we may know how to make space toilets, we recognize that there are many innovations in waste management, from flush toilets to waterless toilets,” said Mike Interbartolo, project manager for the Lunar Loo Challenge at the HLS Crew Compartment Office in NASA Johnson Space Center.

“We want to expand our knowledge base by using this challenge to find the unknowns that could exist,” he said.

“We look forward to seeing what the crowdsourcing community can bring immediately and bring different perspectives to what is needed for a toilet,” he concluded.

