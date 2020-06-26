These projects aim to solve collection and storage problems that astronauts face

By: Azteca News

United States.- Recently, the POT registered a problem faced by their astronauts to cover one of his main needs, so he launched a call for the creation of lunar toilets to solve this case.

The POT mentioned that astronauts They can both urinate and defecate, but faced the complexity of collecting and storing human waste, so they search for a functional idea during the trip.

This challenge hopes to generate radically new and different approaches to the problem of the collection and storage of human waste.

In this way, the institution mentioned that it is looking for a smaller design that is efficient and adapted to the low gravity that is registered on the Moon.

The winner, who contributes the best design, will obtain a sum of money of 20 thousand dollars; Although, as in any other competition, the second and third places will also be awarded with an amount of $ 10,000 and $ 5,000, respectively.

They also specified that this design will be integrated into the lunar lander in which two will travel astronauts to the Moon, a trip that is scheduled for the year 2024.

According to the signs that the POT, the bathroom should be suitable for both men and women and should have certain measures to support the capacity of one liter of urine, 500 grams of faeces and 114 grams per day of menstruation.

It is worth mentioning that the deadline for this call is next August 17.