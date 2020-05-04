It was time for NASA to acknowledge the hard work of women who have contributed significantly to the progress of space science, so – better late than never – the agency has just created a new app in collaboration with the Smithsonian that allows us to discover this hidden face of science.

This is Reach Across The Stars: A Universe of Explorer, an augmented reality application that is free and that will allow you to explore the universe, while unlocking the stories of women who have contributed a vast knowledge of outer space.

According to the NASA report:

“Women appear in short” stories “(one to two minutes) and in longer” trips “(five to eight minutes). Some of the women in the stories in this new app include computer scientist Grace Hopper, astronomer Nancy Roman, mathematician Katherine Johnson, physics and chemistry Marie Curie, and astronauts Mae Jemison and Sally Ride. ”

On trips through the app, a scientist takes viewers into their work environment, recalling their favorite professional moments, as well as challenges and obstacles. Some of the stories combine audio, video interviews, 3D environments, and 360-degree virtual reality content so viewers can get a glimpse into the world of these scientific heroes.

A user can explore NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory with astronaut Cady Coleman, tour the Crab Nebula pulsar with astrophysicist Jocelyn Bell Burnell, and get a behind-the-scenes look at the Mars 2020 rover with Christina Hernandez, an engineer at instruments on the NASA Jet. Propulsion Laboratory.

The app also allows the user to travel to Mars in 3D with Ellen Stofan, who is the director of the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum, and listen to the stars with scientist and astronomer Wanda Díaz.

Reach Across The Stars: A Universe of Explorer has the presence of more than 35 women, but it also includes “serialized” content that offers new stories and trips in the coming months. Users can receive notifications to update the app when new material is available.

The app is available for free and can be downloaded at major app stores and from chandra.si.edu/women/ar/.

