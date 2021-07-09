Nasa Hataoka is the first leader of the Marathon LPGA Classic 2021

Nasa Hataoka. © LPGA Tour

Nasa hataoka (-10) shot the mythical figure of 59 shots on the first day of the Marathon LPGA Classic that started this Thursday on the tour Highland meadows from Ohio. The Japanese golfer delivered a 61-stroke card, the best of her career in the LPGA, finishing his round with two pairs on holes 8 and 9. «It crossed my mind when he had nine birdies and then I thought what a merit, how difficult and how valuable was what he did Annika SorenstamHataoka explained. Sorenstam is the only golfer in history to have made 59 strokes on the LPGA.

Hataoka uncapped the scent jar with a turn that was close to perfection, especially between holes 13 and 7 (he started at 10). His partial on these thirteen holes was ten under par. Sublime. This fabulous start to the tournament has placed her as the outstanding solo leader with four strokes of advantage over Lauren Stephenson (-6) and five on a group of players among which is the Finnish Matilda castren or Ariya jutanugarn.

Among the Spanish, Azahara Munoz (-2) was the best of ours. The malagueña walked very fine from the tee and got four birdies and two bogeys to place herself in 27th place, far from the first classified but with the human tournament within reach. The beginning of Carlota Ciganda (-1). The Navarrese had a very good day with the irons, taking 17 of the 18 greens, but the putter did not accompany her as well as she needed to be higher.

By cons, Sobrón Moon (+3) and Nuria Iturrioz (+4) will have to grit their teeth and come back on the second day if they want to give themselves a chance to pass the cut, provisionally located in the par result.

