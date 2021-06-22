NASA has Hawaiian squid in space for study

USA

Dozens of Hawaiian squid are in space for a study, raised at the Kewalo Marine Laboratory at the University of Hawaii and launched into space this month on a SpaceX resupply mission to the International Space Station.

Researcher Jamie Foster, who completed her doctorate at the University of Hawaii, is studying how spaceflight affects squid, hoping to use the knowledge gained to support human health during long space missions, the Honolulu newspaper reported Monday. Star-Advertiser.

Squid has a symbiotic relationship with natural bacteria that help regulate its bioluminescence.

When astronauts are in low-gravity environments, their body’s relationship to microbes changes, said Margaret McFall-Ngai, a professor at the University of Hawaii who taught Foster in the 1990s.

We have found that the symbiosis of humans with their microbes is disturbed in microgravity, and Jamie has shown that to be true in squid, “said McFall-Ngai.

And, because it is a simple system, she can get to the bottom of what is failing, ”he added.

Now Foster teaches in Florida and is the principal investigator for a NASA program studying how microgravity affects interactions between animals and microbes.

As astronauts spend more and more time in space, their immune systems become what is called dysregulated. They don’t work that well. Your immune systems don’t recognize bacteria that easily. Sometimes they get sick, ”he said.

Foster said understanding what happens to squids in space could help solve the health problems astronauts face.

There are aspects of the immune system that simply do not function properly on long-duration space flights. If human beings want to spend time on the Moon or on Mars, we have to solve health problems so that they get there safely, “he said.

The Kewalo Marine Laboratory raises squid for research projects around the world. The tiny animals abound in Hawaiian waters, growing to 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) as adults.

The squids will return to Earth in July.

jcs