Is there a second Earth? Despite the end of operation announced in 2018, Kepler, the NASA space telescope, has left an important legacy for scientists at the American space agency. And among these data, the study of 2681 exoplanets observed during his nine years of service.

Kepler-1649c is part of this long list, and has drawn particular attention, for its similarities to Earth. As CNN specifies, this resemblance is due to its size first of all, since the exoplanet is 1.06 times the size of our planet. Then, like Earth, the latter receives 75% of its light from its sun.

In fact, scientists believe that the surface temperature of Kepler-1649c could be similar to ours.

And the comparisons don’t stop there. As CNN further explains, the planet would be in the habitable zone of its solar system, understanding at an acceptable distance from its sun. In fact, the possibility of living on site is not unthinkable, since water in liquid form could exist.

However, there are many differences from Earth. First, Kepler-1649c orbits a much smaller sun than ours. In addition, it would be at a smaller distance from it than our planet. An element that is important, since it would thus be more exposed to radiation.

