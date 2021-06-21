NASA disconnects the Hubble space telescope due to a problem

A crash in the Hubble Space Telescope’s computer has led it to enter safe mode. Hubble was launched more than 30 years ago; so it is normal that it is already a little old and gives problems. Luckily we also know that it has already been repaired before. Although this case is a little different, because they are not going to send any mission with astronauts to repair the Hubble telescope, but they have to fix the computer from Earth.

Apparently there is a glitch in the Hubble payload computer that was detected on June 13. Then on June 14 NASA tried to restart the computer, But it does not work. Trying to switch to the spare memory module also had no effect, Engadget reported. During the night of June 17, also returned to give several failures. Because of this, the telescope’s managers have put it in safe mode.

Despite the problem with the Hubble computer, the telescope and instruments are “in good condition”. And it has been put in safe mode as a precaution while trying to fix the problem.

The other Hubble failures in 2021

East not the first failure of the Hubble space telescope this year. Unfortunately, age does not forgive even this instrument. Last March there was a software error in the main flight computer, they indicate from Engadget. They also found a problem with the voltage levels of Wide Field Camera 3.

The James Webb Space Telescope will launch, if all goes according to plan, at the end of October and is seen as the replacement for Hubble.

Next October, if all goes according to plan by NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), there will be the launch of a new space telescope, the James Webb. This telescope has improvements over Hubble and, in addition, you will be able to look further back in time than this one does. In principle, the James Webb telescope is considered the replacement for Hubble. However, the researchers hope that both telescopes will be able to work together for a short time. And then Hubble is expected to retire.

Unfortunately, what agencies want is one thing and what can actually happen is another. If the Hubble failures continue, your retirement could be much closer. At the moment, we can only wait for NASA to revive the Hubble payload computer and get it running again. But if they don’t, it could be the end of the space telescope and for a few months all research would come to a standstill. Let’s hope it doesn’t.

