The VIPER will travel to points of the Moon never explored before in search of water

The US Aerospace Agency (NASA) awarded a contract for $ 199.5 million this Thursday to the company Astrobotics to send the rover rover, also known as VIPER, to the south pole of the lunar surface in late 2023.

The VIPER will travel to points of the Moon never explored before in search of water, collecting data on the location and concentration of ice of this celestial body that will later serve so that the human being can establish himself in this place in the long term.

“The VIPER rover and this commercial alliance with which it will be possible to send it to the Moon are clear examples of how the scientific community and the American industry they are making NASA’s lunar exploration vision a reality, “NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a statement..

This contract is part of the Artemis program with which NASA He plans to send the first woman to the Moon in 2024 through private companies that are responsible for operating the launches and space travel.

Bridenstine remarked that thanks to NASA’s business partners, the landscape of space exploration is being “transformed”, a vision that has already come true after the aeronautical company SpaceX sent in late May the first two astronauts to the International Space Station.

The VIPER will spend about 100 days on the lunar surface, during which it will visit the South Pole and take samples that will serve to determine the historical evolution of what is the only celestial star that orbits Earth.

Thanks to past missions, it is known that frozen water exists at the lunar poles, but in order to use it to create a permanent establishment on the Moon in 2028 more information about the area and its composition is needed.

So, VIPER will go into craters that have never received sunlight and that they are some of the coldest points in our solar system where ice has endured billions of years.

The VIPER will arrive at the Moon thanks to the Griffin lander, with which they can send loads of more than 500 kilograms to the lunar surface.

