NASA detects two strong earthquakes on Mars “similar to those on Earth”

NASA’s InSight lander has detected this week on Mars two “strong and clear” earthquakes in an area of ​​the planet with fissures and known as Cerberus Fossae.

As explained by the US space agency in a statement, these two new earthquakes have magnitudes of 3.3 and 3.1, slightly lower than two other earthquakes previously detected in the same area, 3.6 and 3.5.

NASA researchers in charge of this mission on Mars try to better understand how they behave mantle and core of the red planet thanks to these “martemotos”.

Although it does not have tectonic plates like Earth, Mars has volcanically active regions that can cause these movements. According to NASA, these last two earthquakes – recorded on March 7 and 18 – add weight to the idea that Cerberus Fossae is a center of seismic activity.

According to Taichi Kawamura, from the Institute of Physics of the Globe in Paris, “in the course of the mission, we have seen two different types of marsquakes: one that is more similar to those of the Moon and the other, more similar to the Earth. “The scientist, who works on the InSight seismometer and distributes its data together with the Swiss research university ETH Zurich, has explained that earthquake waves travel more directly across the Earth, while those from lunar earthquakes tend to be widely scattered. Marsquakes are somewhere in the middle, says Kawamura.

“Interestingly, these four largest earthquakes, which come from Cerberus Fossae, they are similar to those on Earth“, Add.

Likewise, these two new earthquakes present another similarity to the previous ones captured by InSight: they all occurred in the summer of the martian northern hemisphereAn ideal time to listen to earthquakes, according to scientists, as the winds become calmer.

“It is wonderful to observe the marsquakes again after a long period of recording the wind noise,” said John Clinton, a seismologist who is in charge of the investigation of the marsquakes captured by InSight at ETH Zurich. “A Martian year later, we are now much faster in characterizing seismic activity on the red planet, “Clinton says.