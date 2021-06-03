NASA delays the launch of the James Webb telescope again

06/03/2021 at 11:57 AM CEST

NASA had planned to launch the James Webb Space Telescope for October 31 this year. However, he has had a number of problems that have led him to be delayed. Fortunately, the launch will take place in a few weeks after what was planned, possibly in late November or early December. This reconfiguration of the schedule has yet to be be confirmed once the summer is over.

There are different reasons behind this delay. The director of the telescope launching service, Beatriz Romero, told journalists that they had to be taken into account the availability of the rocket that will take the telescope into space.

Following intensive testing, NASA and the project’s first contractor, Northrop Grumman, are getting very close to their launch targets. However, a few things need to be adjusted before choosing the launch date, which will be in French Guiana. The launch will take 55 days to prepare, which means that the launch window could scroll a little further if something unexpected happens.