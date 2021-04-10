NASA delays the launch of the Ingenuity helicopter to April 14

The Ingenuity Mars helicopter.efe

NASA has reported a problem with the helicopter rotor, so it will need to do more tests

NASA has decided postpone the launch of the Ingenuity helicopter to the April 14th after the detection of a small problem in the rotor in one of the tests.

“During a high speed spin test of the rotors on Friday, the command sequence controlling the test ended earlier due to the expiration of the ‘watchdog’ timer. This occurred when trying to switch the flight computer from ‘Pre-Flight’ mode to ‘Flight’ mode. The helicopter is safe and in good condition and communicated its complete telemetry set to Earth, “NASA said in a statement.

The watchdog timer monitors the script and alerts the system of any potential problems. This mechanism helps the system stay safe when do not continue if a problem is observed And, according to NASA, it works as planned.

“The helicopter team is reviewing telemetry to diagnose and understand the problem. After that, they will reschedule the test at full speed, “they added.