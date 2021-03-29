NASA confirms that humanity is unbalancing the Earth

It is still unusual how some people wonder if climate change is true. Today we have new evidence that shows that climate change is very real and caused by humanity.

Our planet is continually trying to balance the energy that comes from the Sun and that released into space. First, this energy enters through sunlight; Part of this energy is reflected on the surface of the Earth and part returns to space; the rest is absorbed, warms the planet and is emitted as thermal radiation energy as when asphalt is heated in summer and emits heat during a sunny day.

However, the new data provided by NASA show that, Since the industrial revolution, humanity has thrown this energy budget out of balance, adding greenhouse gases that trap more radiation. These greenhouse gases lead to what is known as “radiative forcing”, since adding more components that absorb radiation or eliminating those that reflect it, such as aerosols, alter this energy balance that causes the Earth to absorb more energy than the that should escape to space (further heating the surface).

The researchers, publishing their findings in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, have established the evidence by studying greenhouse gas concentrations and surface temperature changes over the past 150 years, but not directly. These are the first direct observations of increasing global radiative forcing. It is the way in which human activities are affecting the climate.

“This is the first calculation of the Earth’s total radiative forcing using global observations, taking into account the effects of aerosols and greenhouse gases,” says Ryan Kramer of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center and the University of Maryland. . “It is direct proof that human activities are causing changes in the Earth’s energy budget.”