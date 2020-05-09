Los Angeles.- NASA confirmed that Tom Cruise is working on a film project with Elon Musk, founder of Tesla, and the aviation agency to shoot the first fictional film in outer space.

Jim Bridenstine, at the head of NASA, reported on Twitter that the project was a reality and that it would be shot aboard the International Space Station.

The news was first reported by the Hollywood information daily Deadline. According to this news, the collaboration between Cruise and Musk, also the creator of the SpaceX company, aims to record an action tape that does not yet have the support of any film studio and that would be in a very early phase.

In addition, the publication clarifies that this is not a new installment of the franchise “Mission: Impossible”.

“There has never been a protagonist who puts himself at risk as often as Cruise for the most realistic action sequences possible. If he succeeds in filming a project on Musk’s spaceship, he will figure alone in the Hollywood record book. Stay tuned, “said the Deadline news, which has been replicated by numerous US media outlets.

For his part, Tom Cruise would be finalizing the details of this tape during his break in the filming of “Mission: Impossible 7”, which was one of the first productions that had to be completely stopped when in February he was alerted to the expansion of the coronavirus in Italy and the team was starting the recording in Venice.

The pandemic has forced to postpone deliveries seven and eight of the “Mission: Impossible” franchise, which will not be released until the end of 2021, in the case of the first, and late 2022, the second.

