NASA chooses SpaceX to build the ship with which it will return to the Moon

Musk has “beaten” Jeff Bezos. For the first time in almost 50 years and thanks to the Artemis program, NASA plans to send astronauts back to the Moon and it will be precisely SpaceX (and not Blue Origin or Dynetics) who will develop the first commercial human lander and that, Ultimately, he will be responsible for bringing the next two American astronauts to the lunar surface. The contract is worth an impressive $ 2.9 billion and the spacecraft aims to send a manned mission to the Moon in 2024.

Bezos called Musk’s choice a ‘impressive victory’ about the effort of his rival, in what many have described as a “space race between billionaires.”

We haven’t stepped on the moon since 1972

The United States has not witnessed a human landing on our satellite since 1972 with the Apollo program And NASA has been planning an epic return to the moon for quite some time. The choice of the name of Artemis it is not random. Artemis was the twin sister of Apollo and goddess of the Moon in Greek mythology.

The CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, was in charge of spreading the news through his social networks and NASA stated that it plans to make history with this launch by having at least one astronaut on its mission, which would make this astronaut the first woman on the Moon. (Another objective of the Artemis program includes the landing of the first person of color on the lunar surface).

“With this award, NASA and our partners will complete the first manned demonstration mission to the surface of the Moon in the 21st century, andto the agency taking a step forward for women’s equality and long-term deep space exploration “explains Kathy Lueders, NASA Associate Administrator for the Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate.